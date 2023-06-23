Letter to the editor logo 2021

Positive articles about local projects such as Fishcreek play a significant role in showcasing Citrus County's progress and achievements. They instill a sense of pride and optimism within the community, attracting potential investors, visitors and opportunities for growth. These positive articles encourage the county's potential, emphasize strong leadership, highlight economic prosperity and an improved quality of life for residents. This unique family-owned business is exactly the type of development that highlights the hope and encouragement and attracts young people in this retirement community.

The community must recognize that embracing positive news and exciting developments such as Fishcreek does not equate to disregarding valid concerns. Encouraging open communication and involving the opposition in decision-making processes can help alleviate their concerns and foster a sense of inclusivity and ownership.

