Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 12:42 pm
I would like to provide my official endorsement for Steve Pochis for seat three on the Citrus County Mosquito Control Board.
Steve and my family have been friends and neighbors for six years.
With this, I can attest to his character.
Since I have known Steve, he has always proven to be a kind, compassionate and honest individual. He is the person you turn to when you need helpful advice and is willing to go the extra mile to provide needs. His dedication to family and friends is truly a gift to all of us.
I feel that the Citrus County Mosquito Control Board will find Steve to be a great addition. His roots, love, care, and concern for Citrus County will be at the forefront of the decisions he will help make.
Thank you for taking the time to consider Steve Pochis for seat three of the Citrus County, Fl Mosquito Control Board.
Pamela R. Sibley
Beverly Hills