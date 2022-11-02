I have known Steve Pochis and his family for more than 15 years and during this time I have learned much about his integrity and honesty. As one of his peers, I can attest to his integrity and devotion to his friends and family and community.
His character and commitment to being a great father and role model in the community is second to none and he has always conducted himself in a professional manner and has been well-respected person in the community in which he cares about deeply. It is no surprise to me that he is pursuing a role in his community so he can and he will, make a difference.