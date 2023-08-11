Almost every day there is an article in the Chronicle about global warming and the damage it is doing to our precious planet. Today (August 10) the headline read “High Ocean Temperatures are Harming the Florida Coral Reef.” According to marine biologists the unprecedented warm waters in the Keys have resulted not only in corals bleaching, but actual coral death.
This is shaping up to be the hottest summer on record, and I fervently hope voters don’t have a short memory on Election Day. Please please, please vote only for those candidates who acknowledge and accept that this existential threat to our state, our nation and our planet is real.