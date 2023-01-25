Driving down Croft Road is like driving into a dump. Litter is everywhere along the roadside. Please have respect for other people and our county and deposit your trash where it belongs.
Mary Grass
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. High 79F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 3:01 am
Driving down Croft Road is like driving into a dump. Litter is everywhere along the roadside. Please have respect for other people and our county and deposit your trash where it belongs.
Mary Grass
Inverness