Thank you for your editorial of 2/20, opposing the FishCreek Glampground/RV Park development proposal in Ozello.
A majority of us that live out in Ozello also oppose this project, but it should also concern anyone who uses and appreciates our beautiful Nature Coast. The site proposed for development is the westernmost parcel of residential land in Citrus County.
It is in the highest-risk flood zone in the county, and floods occur there during all months of the year. The roads leading to the project are all low-standard, narrow, winding residential roads, unsuitable for large vehicles and heavy traffic. There is no sewer system in Ozello, so the developer proposes to construct a large on-site septic system, which is likely to fail during flood events, potentially releasing raw sewage into one of the most pristine estuaries in this part of Florida. Further, there is a human safety issue.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Putting people in an RV Park or glampground on this site would be putting them at risk, in the event of a flood. There is no quick or efficient way to exit the property when a flood occurs, because of the condition of the roads leading to the parcel. The property is currently zoned PDR/MH — planned residential development, mobile homes allowed. In order to accommodate the development, the developer is requesting a zoning change to RVP (recreational vehicle park).
We do not support such a change in zoning, for the reasons stated above, and more. We are happy to share our beautiful Nature Coast in Ozello with others who appreciate and protect it, as we do.
The owner of this property knew what the zoning was when he purchased it. That zoning permits construction of single-family residential homes, built to current county building codes (which include building to a height that is 13 feet above the base flood elevation), on appropriate size lots. We have no problem with that. However, changing the zoning is not something we can support. Once the County permits a change in zoning to suit a developer, it creates a domino effect that changes the entire community — and those changes cannot be reversed.
Hopefully our Board of Commissioners also understands this, when this topic comes before them in a couple months.