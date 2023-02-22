Letter to the editor logo 2021

Thank you for your editorial of 2/20, opposing the FishCreek Glampground/RV Park development proposal in Ozello.

A majority of us that live out in Ozello also oppose this project, but it should also concern anyone who uses and appreciates our beautiful Nature Coast. The site proposed for development is the westernmost parcel of residential land in Citrus County.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle