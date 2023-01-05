Letter to the editor logo 2021

A recent article in the Chronicle highlighted priorities for the New Year cited by our county commissioners, all five of you mentioned improving county communications.

The BOCC’s decision to continue having public/legal notices published in the Chronicle rather than post them on its website was a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, many, especially those relating to changes in the zoning and use of land, are pretty much unintelligible to the average person.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle