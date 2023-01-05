A recent article in the Chronicle highlighted priorities for the New Year cited by our county commissioners, all five of you mentioned improving county communications.
The BOCC’s decision to continue having public/legal notices published in the Chronicle rather than post them on its website was a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, many, especially those relating to changes in the zoning and use of land, are pretty much unintelligible to the average person.
There may be legitimate reasons for the legalistic way public notices are written, but shouldn’t they be understandable to your constituents and readers, especially those who might be impacted by any new or changed ordinances or regulations being considered?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Part of my job was to write regulations governing the program I administered at the Department of the Interior for publication in the Federal Register. Like local public notices, they needed to be quite detailed so as not to be misconstrued, or amenable to legal challenge, which did not make for enjoyable reading.
During the Reagan administration, new guidelines were issued requiring all material submitted for publication in the Federal Register to be written in “Plain English.” A “Plain English” guru position was established in the Office of Management and Budget through which all such submittals had to pass to ensure that they met the standard of being understandable to the general public.
These guidelines were revised over the years, culminating in the Plain Writing Act of 2010 requiring all federal agencies to use clear communication that the public can understand and use. As a result, each agency established a senior official for “plain writing” to oversee the implementation of the Act and ensure that staff was properly trained.
In the interest of transparency, and taking into account projected increases in growth and related land development, I suggest the BOCC consider establishing a “Plain English” or “Plain Writing” staff position to review and provide brief accompanying explanations of the whys, whens and wheres of those public notices deserving clarification.
The Chronicle, in its role of providing readers information upon which to base sound decisions about their lives and communities, and in monitoring the actions of government officials and private interests for waste, fraud and abuse, should also consider assigning one of its staff the duty of providing such clarifying explanations.