House speaker Renner is proposing that gun licensing requirements and safety education should be eliminated. Why? Did he wait for mass gun shootings and accidental deaths to reach high levels and decide, “I think we should allow anyone to own a gun and not have to prove their sanity or ability to handle a gun safely, that should lower gun deaths” Did he wait for guns to be the number one cause of children's deaths and say, “I think no one should have to prove their ability to handle a gun, it's a shame about the casualties?”
 

