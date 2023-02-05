House speaker Renner is proposing that gun licensing requirements and safety education should be eliminated. Why? Did he wait for mass gun shootings and accidental deaths to reach high levels and decide, “I think we should allow anyone to own a gun and not have to prove their sanity or ability to handle a gun safely, that should lower gun deaths” Did he wait for guns to be the number one cause of children's deaths and say, “I think no one should have to prove their ability to handle a gun, it's a shame about the casualties?”
Lets use the same thinking and extrapolate. Lets stop requiring drivers to have a license and there should be no drivers test to determine if a driver is safe to drive. Why bother people with the pesky requirements, there is nothing in the constitution that says drivers have to be proven safe.
And have you heard about the thousands of nurses who paid for their licenses from several Florida nursing schools? Let's just eliminate the need for nurses to be qualified, they shouldn't have to go to school and prove they will do no harm. They shouldn't have to pass an exam to prove they can take care of peoples lives. Let them practice without safety regulations.
This also should apply to doctors and pharmacists. Why should they have to bother with a license, nowhere in the constitution does it say they have to have a license. Why should doctors have to attend years of education and exams to prove they can practice medicine safely? How about lifeguard training? Teacher certifications? Hospital accreditation? Why bother with any safety regulations at all?
Data for states that have permitless carry show an increase in crime, actually two times the amount in the first three years. Eighty-eight percent of Americans are opposed to this action. This is a proposal that requires serious research and should be based on safety principles not politics. If you are concerned about wild west ungoverned gun power, write to your legislators and share your concerns.
