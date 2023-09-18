There was a very nice and informative editorial recently in the Chronicle regarding the need to update or get new laws for our auto insurance system. The article talks about many reasons for high insurance rates. Ladies and gentlemen; there is a basic, simple issue with rates, crashes, thefts, etc. in our society.
Today’s drivers do not understand motor vehicle law, don’t want to abide by speed limits, they forget that operating the vehicle is the only task when driving on our roadways absent cell phone use and radio control knobs.
Because I am a motor vehicle law nerd and former safe driving instructor I am particularly mindful and observant of crazy infractions. I mind the speed limit at all times and cringe when being passed constantly by drivers who are in a hurry to stop at the light and ignore the posted limit. Stop signs are basically ignored and are read as "please roll through slowly." I witnessed a rolling stop recently when the driver ahead of me looked to the left at the red light to turn right and started rolling through only to barely miss a biker coming from his right.
Turn signals are a thing of the past! Never used when changing lanes, making a turn, etc. Why is it so difficult to let others know your intention of changing lanes or making a turn? How about shopping center parking lots? The Indy 500 comes to Publix and Winn Dixie.
The answer is really simple and basic. If you want to see insurance rates drop and prevent accidents, all drivers need to do is abide by the traffic laws of the road, be courteous, drive your car and stop multitasking with the phone, radio or applying makeup.
There is an abundantly large group of ignorant drivers! Notice, I did not say stupid because a high percentage of young and old drivers really don’t understand motor vehicle laws in our state. Then there actually are plenty of stupid drivers who are not ignorant of the laws, but just don’t feel obligated to obey them. “A violation a day brings high rates our way” Wake up folks, the life you save may be your own.