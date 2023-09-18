Letter to the editor logo 2021

There was a very nice and informative editorial recently in the Chronicle regarding the need to update or get new laws for our auto insurance system. The article talks about many reasons for high insurance rates. Ladies and gentlemen; there is a basic, simple issue with rates, crashes, thefts, etc. in our society.

Today’s drivers do not understand motor vehicle law, don’t want to abide by speed limits, they forget that operating the vehicle is the only task when driving on our roadways absent cell phone use and radio control knobs.

