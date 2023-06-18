"We can no longer sit back and allow the Hernando County school system to make national news for its poor decisions, lack of transparency and accountability, and its contempt for parental rights," so said Florida State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill), State Representative Jeff Holcomb (R-Spring Hill), and State Representative John Temple (R-Wildwood) according to the Citrus County Chronicle.
Florida has been the butt of late-night jokes ever since DeSantis and his three stooges decided to legislate based on an anti-gay, anti-woke, book-banning, anti-Disney agenda. Those were poor decisions and not what the Hernando School Board did.
There never goes any night, it seems, when DeSantis and his crazy cronies are not in the news or the butt of late-night jokes. His anti-woke agenda is the joke of the nation. Banned books and fights with Disney are the poor decisions that have made us national news, not the superintendent of Hernando. When we talk about Florida, my kids laugh and ask what is in the water to makes us so crazy. We are part of the Florida-man meme.