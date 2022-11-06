Letter to the editor logo 2021

It is sad to see the Chronicle's relentless attacks on Inverness City Council candidate, John Labriola, claiming he is "unfit" for the council!

You have labeled him a racist because he wants to preserve our community's conservative character and because he is against overdevelopment, not wanting Citrus to become another Tampa! He is not against affordable housing, he just wants to keep our zoning appropriate for Inverness! Could it be that the Chronicle promotes more overdevelopment making it easier to change our voting dynamics to more liberal?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle