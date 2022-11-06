It is sad to see the Chronicle's relentless attacks on Inverness City Council candidate, John Labriola, claiming he is "unfit" for the council!
You have labeled him a racist because he wants to preserve our community's conservative character and because he is against overdevelopment, not wanting Citrus to become another Tampa! He is not against affordable housing, he just wants to keep our zoning appropriate for Inverness! Could it be that the Chronicle promotes more overdevelopment making it easier to change our voting dynamics to more liberal?
I'm just tired of the media painting issue about race when race is never even mentioned! Whenever a conservative runs for office, the media always calls us a racist, deplorable, homophobia, haters, etc! It's all about character assassination for anyone opposing liberalism, Marxism!
Can't we just stick to facts and stop the emotional rhetoric?
John Labriola has a college degree in journalism. If you have ever seen his writings, his layout are very clear and direct! Yet, I wonder if your newspaper is hateful of his anti-LGT messages unfit for children and minor age young people!
Our children are constantly bombarded with adult messages. Those of us who fight to preserve the right for children to have and to hold childhood innocence are unfairly targeted by your newspaper.
It would be great if your newspaper would hire conservative reporters. (It’s) time for a bit more fairness is long overdue!