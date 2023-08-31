In the 1960s, collecting glass soda bottles as a child for the 2- to 3-cent deposit was a profitable pastime and reuse of glass bottles. Due to glass breakage (legal issue) and lower production cost, bottlers converted to plastic in 1970. Is that best for the environment? Glass is sand, soda ash, and limestone whereas plastic is cellulose, coal, natural gas, and crude oil. Plastic leaches microplastic into the water and soil, whereas glass is nontoxic. In 2022, microplastics were found in 80% of people when tested in their blood. It has been found in the lung tissues of cadavers due to tiny plastic particles in the air. A recent study found that microplastics can latch on to the outer membranes of red blood cells and may limit their ability to transport oxygen. The effects of microplastics on major organs are unknown but have been found even in brain tissues.
In 1979, paper grocery bags were sidelined by the new single-use plastic grocery bags in stores. These bags were the new miracle as more durable, weather-resistant, and easier to handle. But were they better for the environment? Paper is basically wood pulp which is a renewable source. Paper bags take about a month to decompose compared to 5-10 years for decomposition of plastic bags. Both paper and plastic bag manufacturing will cause some environmental pollutants. We have done a better job with many consumers using cloth reusable shopping bags. Stronger paper bags would be a better solution than plastic bags for customers without these reusable cloth bags.