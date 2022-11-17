Letter to the editor logo 2021

We often go through things we can't understand; however, the COVID pandemic was an extremely difficult and isolating experience for residents in nursing homes. As we all know, living in a nursing home is never in someone's life plan. But because of unfortunate health needs people are needing care and are seeking a way to live with quality of life.

Sadly, the pandemic caused residents who were in nursing facilities to experience things like never before. Things like masks on caregivers and not being able to see their family. This became their “quality of life.” The residents have not been out of their living facility for two-and-a-half years with no outings at all. In the past, residents could go regularly as a group to local restaurants or shopping.

