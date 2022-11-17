We often go through things we can't understand; however, the COVID pandemic was an extremely difficult and isolating experience for residents in nursing homes. As we all know, living in a nursing home is never in someone's life plan. But because of unfortunate health needs people are needing care and are seeking a way to live with quality of life.
Sadly, the pandemic caused residents who were in nursing facilities to experience things like never before. Things like masks on caregivers and not being able to see their family. This became their “quality of life.” The residents have not been out of their living facility for two-and-a-half years with no outings at all. In the past, residents could go regularly as a group to local restaurants or shopping.
Fast forward to today, restrictions have lifted a little. And for the first time, residents can go out of the building. Yes! Immediately, along with staff, the residents planned a trip to go shopping. So that's just what we did! Everyone was very excited! We all loaded up on the bus to head to the store.
However, one of the residents had a panic attack because she was afraid to leave the building. Sadly, she had to get off the bus and return inside.
The isolation has affected some residents to be fearful to leave the safety of the building. For other residents it was so uplifting to get out and enjoy an outing. We went off to the store and had a great day of shopping, buying and looking at things. I would almost describe it as children on Christmas morning. It was that kind of joy!
Several shopping carts later, we had new clothes, new electronics, and yes, snacks! Then we all got back on the bus and headed back to the building. After returning to the building, one of the residents came up to me crying as she expressed how much it meant to her to be able to shop and meet her sisters that day. She exclaimed how thrilled she was to be able to laugh and have fun again!
I’m just sharing a small picture of how state and federal decisions are affecting people’s lives. Wherever we stand politically, these residents are restricted by the guidelines set before them. They need experiences that give them something to look forward to as do everyone.