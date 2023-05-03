Stacey Worthington recently authored an Opinion column in the Chronicle, in which she stated that, although Citrus County is growing rapidly, residents have nothing to fear, because there is plenty of space left for development. She says that growth is inevitable, and that the County Planning and Development Commission, which she chairs, will play a big role in planning and approving “excellent projects that fit the character of Citrus County”.

What she does not say is that, sometimes projects are brought before her commission that are far from excellent, and clearly do not fit the character of Citrus County. When that happens, the commissioners have the responsibility to reject them, as they would only detract from the county’s character, and move it in a direction contrary to that envisioned in the Future Land Use Plan.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle