Stacey Worthington recently authored an Opinion column in the Chronicle, in which she stated that, although Citrus County is growing rapidly, residents have nothing to fear, because there is plenty of space left for development. She says that growth is inevitable, and that the County Planning and Development Commission, which she chairs, will play a big role in planning and approving “excellent projects that fit the character of Citrus County”.
What she does not say is that, sometimes projects are brought before her commission that are far from excellent, and clearly do not fit the character of Citrus County. When that happens, the commissioners have the responsibility to reject them, as they would only detract from the county’s character, and move it in a direction contrary to that envisioned in the Future Land Use Plan.
A recent example of a project that does not fit the character of the county is the Sunshine RV Park/campground application for a 16-acre parcel in Ozello. This parcel is within an area that is 100 percent residential (single-family homes). It is also directly adjacent to the St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve. It is within the highest-risk flood zone in the county. There would be huge risks to our coastal marsh if the developer is allowed to build a large septic system on the site, which would likely fail during flood events. When this application came before her commission this past February, five members of the P/D Commission recognized these problems associated with it, and voted to reject it. I applaud them for their good judgment.
Ms. Worthington further states in her column that “property owners have a right to sell and use their land to the extent allowed by zoning and land use”. She is right, but the key part of that statement is the last nine words. Mike Wright recently authored a blog piece in which he stated: “I keep hearing nonsense like people have a right to develop their property as they see fit. Yes — as it is NOW zoned. Property owners have ZERO right to up-zoning. None. Zilch. They only have the right to ask and, if they feel wronged by the decision, to appeal it in court.”
It is a critical time for Citrus County right now. The decisions being made by these commissioners, and the county commissioners, will determine what kind of place our county ultimately becomes.