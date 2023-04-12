I read a rather interesting Letter to the Editor recently in regard to the writer wanting approval for the Fish Creek Ramp and Campground in Ozello. This would be located in the highest flood zone area in Citrus County and in the middle of a totally residential area next to the St. Martins Preserve. These two factors alone should make us pause, not only because of the 10,000-gallon septic system and a dump station that could and would leak into the surrounding lands and waters, but also because, and I quote from the BOCC on a road vacating case ( Chronicle 2/8/2023), that "we cannot approve this at this time because we want to get assurances from the neighbors that they are fine with the new plan." How refreshing that our commissioners care about what the neighbors deeply believe when it comes to a new development in their neighborhood. It gives me hope that they will actually travel down the narrow, winding, sometimes treacherous two-lane road to find out. They may then ascertain that the infrastructure is totally unsuited to this type of development. In the case of major storms, we quite simply would not be able to evacuate quickly enough.
One more point. The author is being disingenuous when she states that some houses are evidently not up to her standards and that the Ozello environmental aspects are far from pristine. Housing does not make the environmental aspects of this case pristine.