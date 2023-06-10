Ozello, Ozello, why do we care?
Ozello, Ozello, why do we care?
Most of us don’t live on your waters,
But we bird and fish there.
More campers, more traffic,
More trash in Fish Creek;
A hurricane comes and the septic will leak!
So stop cutting mangroves that protect our shores,
And stop sending big plans through government doors.
It’s not the right place for development here.
Oh Zello, oh Zello, your cry we do hear,
And we will defend you:
No glampground, it’s clear!
Robert Ross
Crystal River