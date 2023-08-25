Had to double-check this but yes, it is indeed specified in the current Citrus County Land Development Code and verified through Planning and Development. Fact is stranger than fiction.

The current LDC defines Marina/Boat Facilities as “Any facility used for the wet or dry storage, loading, unloading, and/or launching of boats, which is not provided for the sole use of residences of a residential land use adjacent to a coastal water body. Marina/boat facilities include, but are not limited to, commercial marinas, commercial docking structures, and public and private boat launching facilities/boat ramps.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle