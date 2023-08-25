Had to double-check this but yes, it is indeed specified in the current Citrus County Land Development Code and verified through Planning and Development. Fact is stranger than fiction.
The current LDC defines Marina/Boat Facilities as “Any facility used for the wet or dry storage, loading, unloading, and/or launching of boats, which is not provided for the sole use of residences of a residential land use adjacent to a coastal water body. Marina/boat facilities include, but are not limited to, commercial marinas, commercial docking structures, and public and private boat launching facilities/boat ramps.”
While boat ramps are allowed in RV parks and campgrounds for the exclusive use of park residents, marina facilities and services are not. The RVP zoning prohibits the commercial operation of the boat ramp within the park and limits access and use of the boat ramp by nonresidents of the park, whether the park is operational or not.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Though Sunshine RV Campground LLC was successful in their zoning change request, it appears there was minimal consideration for the immediate implication of the zoning change. Per code, as Fishcreek Ramp is certainly commercial and its ramp members are clearly not park residents, it should cease operations. This zoning change would extend to restrict usage of Fishcreek property for the departure of charter (fishing, scalloping, contests, etc.) or similar type operations as well. Previous commercial charters have recently been offered through public advertisement and departed from this location under its previous residential zoning.