I am 100% in favor of the Ozello Fishcreek Glamp grounds. One of the complaints from the opposition is regarding hurricane evacuations. They argue that with national, state, and local alerts, the Glamp Grounds may not be able to evacuate fast enough. I find this argument quite far-fetched. Just this past weekend, I spent time on the Outer Banks of NC (OBX), specifically Ocracoke Island. Ocracoke Island is a true island that can only be accessed by ferry. The island has around 900 property owners, one state-run campsite, and one private campsite that allows various forms of camping and RVing. During the summertime, the island sees thousands of daily visitors or day-trippers. The ferry can accommodate 30-50 single vehicles or even fewer with campers and trailers. It is hard to believe that an entire island can be completely evacuated solely by ferry. However, Ozello, with a trail of less than 10 miles and a smaller population, supposedly cannot evacuate effectively due to the presence of the Glamp Grounds. The Glamp Grounds consist of 68 sites, meaning that less than 100 extra vehicles would supposedly hinder the locals' ability to evacuate in a timely manner.
After taking a ferry off Ocracoke, one has to navigate at least 60 miles of two-lane roads before reaching a four-lane road. So, are the people on the NC OBX smarter than us or is it simply a case of the opposition trying everything they can to halt this project?