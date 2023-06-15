After reading the spin Richard Bracknell put on the proposed glampground in the June 14 edition, I have to conclude he really doesn't understand the negative impact this project would have on the Ozello area. In his letter he says the project is opposed by "some residents,'' and that is simply not true. As a community nearly all the residents oppose this project. He does not speak for the citizens living there.
He also stresses how eco-friendly the glampground would be and that it is a family-owned enterprise (he mentions this multiple times) as if that makes things alright. Any development in Ozello such as this would not be environmentally friendly. The Ozello folks don't want it and those of us who value the unique character of the area don't want it either. The spin-o-rama of Mr. Bracknell's letter does nothing to really advance the money earnings of this "family-owned" enterprise. Leave Ozello alone.