On June 20th, the Citrus County Commissioners will be making a crucial decision regarding the proposed RV Park on Fish Creek in Ozello. I want to highlight some important facts about this proposal:

The project involves the construction of a campground on 16 acres of predominantly wetlands, located right next to the St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve. It would include a combination of 68 RV sites, "glamping" cabins, and primitive sites.

