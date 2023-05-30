On June 20th, the Citrus County Commissioners will be making a crucial decision regarding the proposed RV Park on Fish Creek in Ozello. I want to highlight some important facts about this proposal:
The project involves the construction of a campground on 16 acres of predominantly wetlands, located right next to the St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve. It would include a combination of 68 RV sites, "glamping" cabins, and primitive sites.
This site is situated in the highest-risk flood zone in Citrus County and is also the westernmost residential parcel in the area. Flooding is a frequent occurrence, as evidenced by the recent incident on April 29 when a portion of the site was submerged.
Ozello does not have a regional sewer system. Therefore, this project would necessitate the installation of a large septic tank in close proximity to the preserve. During floods, water can infiltrate the septic mound, leading to the release of pathogens and excessive nutrients into the water. This would cause the estuary to deteriorate, negatively impacting water quality and aquatic life.
Citrus County has been making commendable progress in its septic-to-sewer conversion program. Approving this proposal would move us in the opposite direction, contradicting our efforts.
The County Planning and Development Commissioners have already rejected this proposal twice, first in February and then again in May. All the commissioners who voted against it agreed that this location is not suitable for such a development.
The developer is seeking both a zoning change and a land use change. Currently, the parcel falls within the Coastal Lakes land use district and is zoned residential. The surrounding land for miles is also zoned residential and falls within either the Coastal Lakes district or Conservation Area.
The Comprehensive Plan's objective for lands within the Coastal Lakes district is their "protection and preservation." Only low-intensity developments are permitted. This proposal would deviate from the comprehensive plan and alter the land use to accommodate a Recreational Vehicle Park, allowing for the construction of the park and its associated amenities (pavilion, dog park, office/store, paved parking areas, and roads).
If you oppose the construction of an RV park on the edge of the St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve, I urge you to attend the upcoming hearing on June 20 at 5:10 pm. The hearing will take place at the courthouse in Inverness, 110 N. Apopka Ave. Citrus County still possesses beautiful and pristine coastal estuaries, and it is our responsibility to prevent their degradation through unwise development.