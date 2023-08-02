A Sound Off reader asked when Ozello Glampground will go before the BOCC. Many of us ask that same question despite an official letter with a new hearing date. The applicant could make yet another minor modification requiring the date to be pushed back once again. This has already been denied twice by Land Development. Bait-and-switch tactics came into play when commissioners questioned applicant on several fronts:

February 16, 2023, hearing: Applicant said upscale glamping structures could be removed in 24 hours before impending storms. The manufacturer states it would take two men 48 hours. Site plan showed glamping structures on the island as well as bath house and laundry facilities. Commissioner commented on the plans not being thorough enough to address all of the concerns raised. Site plan was then changed with a new hearing scheduled.

