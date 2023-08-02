A Sound Off reader asked when Ozello Glampground will go before the BOCC. Many of us ask that same question despite an official letter with a new hearing date. The applicant could make yet another minor modification requiring the date to be pushed back once again. This has already been denied twice by Land Development. Bait-and-switch tactics came into play when commissioners questioned applicant on several fronts:
February 16, 2023, hearing: Applicant said upscale glamping structures could be removed in 24 hours before impending storms. The manufacturer states it would take two men 48 hours. Site plan showed glamping structures on the island as well as bath house and laundry facilities. Commissioner commented on the plans not being thorough enough to address all of the concerns raised. Site plan was then changed with a new hearing scheduled.
May 18, 2023, hearing: Applicant said some of the issues have now been addressed. The same commissioner said that by now the applicant should have addressed all of them, and asked again about removing glamping structures. The applicant explained away the removal saying they would be collapsed, folded around beds, furniture, bathroom fixtures, strapped down and left in place before a storm. Plans showed primitive-only island camping without facilities, toilets accessed by a bridge on the opposite end. There would now be a kayak launch on the island without toilets. Primitive campers or returning kayakers, squat and streaming into the water or behind a bush would hardly be unusual. Dragging kayaks over a bridge from the pavilion makes no sense; will there be a storage rack, hut for paddles and flotation devices, or mini-shop to sell sunscreen, bug spray, cold water etc.
June 20 Board of County Commissioners hearing: Postponed by applicant
August 22 BOCC hearing: Maybe
There are still too many unknowns as our county commissioners are scheduled to hear Sunshine campground on August 22nd. My hope is that the inquiring Sound Off will be there to witness the many residents who care about the future of Citrus County and do not want a campground/RV park in Ozello. Integrity and the trust our community has in our public officials is at the core of who we are. My hope is they will see through the PowerPoint showmanship, bait and switch, incomplete plans, and deny the proposed campground in Ozello. No rezoning and no land-use change.