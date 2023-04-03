Many people’s rights are being trampled today. The First Amendment is forgotten.
The First Amendment says,
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or the press; or the right of the people peacefully to assemble, and to petition the Government for redress of grievances.”
The Founding Fathers did not write religion into the Constitution. Parochial schools will be getting taxpayers’ money with a voucher system. Each school will teach its own brand of religion. Taxpayers’ money should not be used to teach religion.
Vouchers will take money directly from the public schools. Free public education is a foundation of America. If people want to send their children to private schools they should send them by paying for that education themselves.
What’s happening to freedom of speech? Groups of people are being erased. Teachers have no freedom of speech. If they dare to mention the gay community, black history, or the holocaust, they risk losing their jobs and career. The new law says,
“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
This vague language can easily be abused. Gay and trans children and their families have rights. Democracy doesn’t take away someone’s rights because some people don’t agree with who they are.
Freedom of the Press is endangered. Some call the media “the enemy of the people.” Many people are so polarized that they are blind to the truth.
Freedom of Assembly is also threatened. The “Anti-Riot Law” says,
"A person commits a riot if he or she willfully participates in a violent public disturbance involving an assembly of three or more persons, acting with a common intent to assist each other in violent and disorderly conduct, resulting in: Injury to another person; damage to property; or imminent danger of injury to another person or damage to property."
This law will stop any peaceful attempt to exercise anyone’s right to petition the government.
FIRST amendment rights are basic, important, and sacred. They are negated by the undemocratic policies of the Governor and the Legislature. Let’s stand up against these Unamerican policies before we no longer have a democracy.
Vicky Iozzia
Beverly Hills