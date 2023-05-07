Letter to the editor logo 2021

Seeking a better life, these brave souls built this great "nation of immigrants". On May 11th, Title 42 will expire. It had allowed asylum-seekers to be rejected without a hearing. To be able to seek asylum in the U.S., you must fear that you will be harmed by someone in your country due to your race, religion, political beliefs, nationality, or belonging to a specific social group (sexual orientation, family member of dissident groups, etc).

There have been over 6.3 million migrants crossing the border illegally. Between February and March 2023, there was a 22.9% increase in the number of migrants. Since January 2023, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says that there have been 385,000 known "Gotaways" that escaped into the U.S. The actual number may actually be 20% higher.

