Seeking a better life, these brave souls built this great "nation of immigrants". On May 11th, Title 42 will expire. It had allowed asylum-seekers to be rejected without a hearing. To be able to seek asylum in the U.S., you must fear that you will be harmed by someone in your country due to your race, religion, political beliefs, nationality, or belonging to a specific social group (sexual orientation, family member of dissident groups, etc).
There have been over 6.3 million migrants crossing the border illegally. Between February and March 2023, there was a 22.9% increase in the number of migrants. Since January 2023, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says that there have been 385,000 known "Gotaways" that escaped into the U.S. The actual number may actually be 20% higher.
Fentanyl and other illegal drugs enter daily. Most Fentanyl comes from Chinese labs through Canada and Mexico. However some enter the U.S. directly from China and India on commercial airlines. Recently in March 2023, 2,848 pounds of Fentanyl and 13,638 pounds of methamphetamine were seized at the southern border. Depending on opioid tolerance of a drug user, it takes only 700-2000 mcg to cause death. Opioid overdose deaths average 1,500 weekly.
The border crisis also affects our wallets . As of January 2023, the net cost of illegal immigration was $150.7 billion. Some will argue that the migrants do pay taxes which are about $32 billion. However the gross negative economic impact of this illegal immigration was $182 billion. The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) arrived at the $150.7 billion by subtracting the difference.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
We are a nation in change. There is talk again about raising the debt ceiling. But after two years and $10 trillion of unbridled spending, which led to record inflation, soaring interest rates, and an economic recession, it would be irresponsible to raise the debt limit without common sense spending controls. We need to address this border crisis. The $1.7 billion omnibus that was rushed to pass at the end of last year was misguided. It included millions of dollars toward organizations that facilitate illegal immigration plus another $10 million for legal assistance for detained migrants.
Our already-overpopulated nation cannot sustain more population growth. We are going headlong into possibly erasing America's sovereignty and destroying our economy. Our once-workable immigration system is being undermined and will eventually collapse.