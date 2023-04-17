Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am not a Republican. I am a Democrat. Now that that is out of the way, more importantly, I am an American woman. I have strong opinions, beliefs and ideas. I believe in right and wrong, and, as I told my students years ago, I believe in choices and consequences.

I do not believe I am in the minority, of men and women, who are of the opinion that women should have control of their own bodies. To think that one person, or even a group of people who have no idea of who I am, or what I have been through, or what I believe in, should be able to dictate my choices, and therefore make me be subject to their consequences does not seem the American way.

