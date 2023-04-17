I am not a Republican. I am a Democrat. Now that that is out of the way, more importantly, I am an American woman. I have strong opinions, beliefs and ideas. I believe in right and wrong, and, as I told my students years ago, I believe in choices and consequences.
I do not believe I am in the minority, of men and women, who are of the opinion that women should have control of their own bodies. To think that one person, or even a group of people who have no idea of who I am, or what I have been through, or what I believe in, should be able to dictate my choices, and therefore make me be subject to their consequences does not seem the American way.
The choice and consequences I believe in dictate to me that any group, or individual, that chooses to take over my personal choices should also suffer the consequences of their choice. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Republicans do not have the right to decide my choices. No one should be able to decide, but the woman, what choices she makes with her body. Right or wrong, it should be her choice. It should not be under threat of some unknown person who has no knowledge of her or her needs.
Religious beliefs should be personal. Because I believe one way should not cause another person to be subject to my beliefs. I respect their rights, I do not tell them their choices are wrong just because they are not mine. I will tell them that while I respect their opinions and beliefs, I ask that they respect mine. I would not tell them to abstain from meat just because I might be a vegetarian, I would just ask them to respect my choices. I would not question their personal choices, I would just ask them to leave me to mine.
I ask for all to consider that Ron DeSantis and the Republicans have decided they are the bosses of what we can do, and what is allowed for all of us. They have made efforts, and laws, that have reversed freedoms we have enjoyed.
Finally, I do not vote party line. I believe we should vote on merits and records. I believe to blindly follow party line takes away our free choice