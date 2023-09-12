Today, it is believed by many that the U.S. was founded by secular nonreligious white men. This is totally untrue as many of our founding principles are based on the Bible as a moral guide. Our Declaration of Independence was actually an appeal against divine right. In colonial times, the king was selected by God through a process called "divine right." Thus the document showed that we did not have to appeal to the king but a higher authority, God. These words ("We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness") are the basis of our beliefs. Even science sees that morality is a human attribute. We all have a predisposition to judge some actions as good and others as evil. Our laws are based on morality and Judeo-Christian principles. We have laws against murder, rape, stealing, etc., which offers safety and security to all. For a genuinely good human life at all levels of morality, freedom is essential.
Democracy is a common value shared by all humanity. The United States democratic republic has deviated from its original design. Problems like money politics, identity politics, partisan bickering, and social division have become more intensive and weakened our forefathers' vision. Apathy in voting has also become more evident. Some surprising numbers: 25-35% of Christians are not registered to vote. Of the number of registered Christian voters, 40% do not vote in a Presidential election. Even more astounding: 75% of registered Christian voters do not vote in non-presidential general elections. These elections are responsible for filling local positions that are directly responsible for making laws dealing with our schools, public housing, roads, environmental issues, taxes, etc. Laws close to home have far more impact on our lives.