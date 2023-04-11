Please accept this letter in opposition to the proposed Land Use and Zoning change submitted by Sunshine RV Campground for property located in the St. Martins Estuary. The site currently is designated Low Intensity Coastal and Lakes District for good reason. This property is very environmentally sensitive in a flood zone and should not be overly developed. The proposed development of 48 RV and Tent pads is the most “harmful” proposed zoning change that I have seen in my 45 years as an Ozello home owner. It will harm the wetlands; the wildlife; the people occupying the tents and the surrounding single-family residences. In addition, the Ozello infrastructure is inadequate to accommodate 24/7 traffic impact of RVs and camper vehicles as well as the storm and wastewater issues of such a larger development.
Yes, Citrus County residents are concerned about the impact of growth. Our job is to support the elected and administrative officials who know the difference between negative and positive growth. Approving a transit “party” campground in an estuary flood area with hundreds of people with boom boxes is not positive. We do not need to relocate the noise problem from Homosassa Springs to the St. Martins Estuary.