The PDC has voted against the Fishcreek Glampground project twice, and we urge the commissioners to uphold this vote. The planning commissioner, Micheal Facemyer, commented he had driven down the roads in the area leading to the proposed development and had a hard time navigating his SUV, let alone an RV. He is quoted saying: “The infrastructure is not there to support this project.” Ozello Trail has a lot of patches/filled holes, which has caused an uneven pavement that makes driving difficult.
In a letter from the developer to the commissioners, she stated, quote: “Fishcreek has complied with all county codes, regulations, and conditions as laid out in the Staff report.” This is not a correct statement. Staff stated at the April PDC meeting a owners dock was installed without a permit and needed to be removed. This was again brought up at the last PDC meeting as it had not been removed as requested. They have since installed a lift for disabled people, again without filing for permits.