Fish Creek Glampground is being mislabeled! If you put lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig.
16 upscale tents, 20 tent sites and 32 RV pads sound like another RV park to me. The applicant is asking for rezoning and land use change, which would allow an RV park in a residential neighborhood next to St. Martins Aquatic Preserve. The impact on our environment would be enormous; the most concerning is a possible malfunction of a privately operated septic system that could pollute St Martins Aquatic Preserve and beyond.
There would be an increase in traffic and road congestion on already treacherous existing roads. Our closest fire and emergency service is 30 minutes away. Campfires pose a definite threat in the mostly wooded area. The only access road to the campground is on Fishcreek Point, a narrow neighborhood road that borders the east side of this proposed RV park. In the month of June 2023, Fish Creek Point flooded multiple times and on one occasion with no warning saw a tidal surge of 18” of saltwater on the road. These are only a few issues concerning this proposed RV park. The county land use commissioners voted twice, overwhelmingly against this application for the same reasons.
Please oppose this campground by attending the BOCC meeting on Aug. 22, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Citrus County Courthouse in Inverness.