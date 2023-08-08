Letter to the editor logo 2021

Fish Creek Glampground is being mislabeled! If you put lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig.

16 upscale tents, 20 tent sites and 32 RV pads sound like another RV park to me. The applicant is asking for rezoning and land use change, which would allow an RV park in a residential neighborhood next to St. Martins Aquatic Preserve. The impact on our environment would be enormous; the most concerning is a possible malfunction of a privately operated septic system that could pollute St Martins Aquatic Preserve and beyond.

