Thank you for printing the opinions of two excellent writers this past week.
Jeff Robins of the Boston Herald wrote about the disease of spreading lies and embracing political violence in our country. It can definitely be traced back to the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. Leaders who should know better have blindly followed a past president who hasn't finished with his lies.
Giovanna Santo, a senior at Broward High wrote such an intelligent piece about how to help combat the effects of climate change through a law, if passed, would tax imported goods based on the countries' regulations on pollution. The bill (CBA) for Carbon Border Adjustment, could take effect in 2024. It was so heartening to hear the voice of Ms. Sando in explaining so well this issue. She is on her way to be the kind of leader that America sorely needs!
