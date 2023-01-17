Henrietta was the secretary at a place I worked where many employees were Proper Bostonians. She had to have a perfect command of the use of English. She also was the cousin of Thelonius Monk, the famous New York jazz pianist whose popular compositions were filled with many off-sound notes and melodies. He once remarked, “There ain’t no wrong notes in the piano!”
Thelonius had different usage standards of language and music than his Boston cousin. It represents a basic trait in human behavior that what represents the correct meaning for one person doesn’t always apply to someone else.
Different interpretations may provoke changing one’s opinions or beliefs especially whether the result of varying language, social or cultural usage, as well as the impact of new events.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Constitution gets amended. The Bible gets revised. Restaurants upgrade their menus. The 665 residents of the Meadowcrest open community now want it gated. The suggestion of change almost always entails prior confrontation before enactment. Norway currently provides such an interesting example of this.
Despite Norway being one of the most secular countries in the world with only 2% attending church, surprisingly about 75% of the population are members of the Church of Norway. What is most odd, is that around half the membership is made up of atheists, agnostics, and those of no religious belief. Belonging isn’t necessarily theologically based. By law some Norwegians automatically members if a parent was.
The Church of Norway has been in the process of revising selected scripture in their Bible to go in effect 2024. It has caused an uproar among this mixed membership of believers and non-believers. Why so?
Jenna Coughlin, a St. Olaf professor, observed that the Bible for Norwegians is thought of as a “public book” of important cultural inheritance. It is a source of everyday comfort and guidance for all. Words with accustomed meanings matter greatly.
One of the wording changes being made pertains to the popular scripture John 3:16 often said at funerals. “Get lost” is to be replaced by “perish.” Which is more comforting or correct for either believer or non-believer? Other Bibles use words such as “die,” “trust” and “destroy.” All point to a different direction of belief. There “ain’t” no absolute choices.
About the only thing nowadays that people have difficulty in wanting change is at the checkout when currency is used instead of credit card.