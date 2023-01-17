Letter to the editor logo 2021

Henrietta was the secretary at a place I worked where many employees were Proper Bostonians. She had to have a perfect command of the use of English. She also was the cousin of Thelonius Monk, the famous New York jazz pianist whose popular compositions were filled with many off-sound notes and melodies. He once remarked, “There ain’t no wrong notes in the piano!”

Thelonius had different usage standards of language and music than his Boston cousin. It represents a basic trait in human behavior that what represents the correct meaning for one person doesn’t always apply to someone else.

