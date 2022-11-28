One never tires from reading comments submitted by those unable or unwilling to separate facts from actualities in everyday happenings. Particularly when the subject revolves around political points or personalities.
During my lifetime of interests regarding individual political party affiliations and memberships (long having been active in all three parties), one fact always disturbed me. Being an old U. S. Marine who realizes the importance of backing the best person to do the best job, I am always bewildered by voters casting support not for the best individuals who can best contribute to our state or country, but continually following “the party line.”