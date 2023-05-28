I have a solution to high Rx prices. Biden needs to sign an executive order to allow Medicare to pay for drugs from overseas and cut the Big Pharma's hold over a captive market. Then do the same for insurance companies that are withholding reimbursement from offshore drug sellers.
Example, my wife was prescribed a drug that her doctor gave her free samples of, to try them to see if they had the desired result. THEY DID! But, with a Good Rx discount, it was still $1,300+ per month. Overseas price was $170! The doctor recently upped the dosage to two pills per day, so the cost has gone to $340/month. This is coming out of my pocket instead of from my insurance carrier. What good is insurance if it has no benefits that apply? And, why are domestic prices so high compared to foreign countries? What do people do who cannot afford their med? I really don’t see how socializing medicine could be any worse?