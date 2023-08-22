Taking advantage of our jobs, industry, and money, thousands cross our southern border daily. America has been a place for hope for the hopeless and strength for the weak. Unfettered immigration is is damaging our society. Most immigrants seek a better life in America. DHS refuses entry of 50 known or suspected terrorists a week or 2,500 terrorists in a year. But how many other terrorists are getting through our borders and disappearing into this country? There has been a 300 percent increase in unaccompanied alien children crossing the border. It is estimated that 75–80% of newly arriving unaccompanied children are victims of human trafficking for forced labor or prostitution.

The Mexican cartels made an estimated $13 billion in human trafficking and smuggling in 2021. Fentanyl costs about 10 cents to produce and can then sell for $10-$30. Because of the large profits, it is estimated that drug cartels make around $500 billion per year. Are 70,601 overdose deaths of young Americans worth all this?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle