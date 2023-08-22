Taking advantage of our jobs, industry, and money, thousands cross our southern border daily. America has been a place for hope for the hopeless and strength for the weak. Unfettered immigration is is damaging our society. Most immigrants seek a better life in America. DHS refuses entry of 50 known or suspected terrorists a week or 2,500 terrorists in a year. But how many other terrorists are getting through our borders and disappearing into this country? There has been a 300 percent increase in unaccompanied alien children crossing the border. It is estimated that 75–80% of newly arriving unaccompanied children are victims of human trafficking for forced labor or prostitution.
The Mexican cartels made an estimated $13 billion in human trafficking and smuggling in 2021. Fentanyl costs about 10 cents to produce and can then sell for $10-$30. Because of the large profits, it is estimated that drug cartels make around $500 billion per year. Are 70,601 overdose deaths of young Americans worth all this?
Now CDC is reporting a new COVID variant with talks of transportation restrictions on Americans later this fall. But there are no restrictions at our southern border. Communicable diseases such as TB, syphilis, gonorrhea, plague, a changing list of current threats such as polio, cholera, diphtheria, smallpox, or severe acute respiratory syndromes are being brought across the border.
The Biden administration is quietly auctioning off millions of dollars' worth of unused border wall materials for paltry amounts before Congress has time to enact legislation to finish building the wall.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Biden administration also used legal actions against Arizona's shipping container border or Texas' buoy Rio Grande border. We do need a wall for humanitarian reasons. It limits entry points and prevents migrants from crossing in extreme desert regions and dying. It allows better processes for those entering the country and less chance of got-aways who could be terrorists or drug smugglers. Others say the wall will not deter those from coming in through airports and overstaying their visa. That may be true. But most coming in our southern border do not meet those qualifications. We also want to have a better handle on drug smuggling and human trafficking. Biden is doing a disservice by selling off the wall materials. The future of America depends on a secure sovereign border.