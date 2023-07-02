I must respond to the recent letter by Mark Conley, denying the reality of global warming caused by carbon emissions. Understandings of climate change and its increasingly deleterious impacts are based on a vast and highly credible body of scientific evidence. The most recent Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in 2022, was authored by 234 scientists from 66 nations and is based on 14,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications. It concludes that: "It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean, and land."
Mr. Conley's assertion that changes in the levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide are insignificant is untrue. Monthly measurements of the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide at the Mauna Loa observatory on Hawaii's Big Island, at an elevation of 13,677 ft, began in 1958. Concentrations have steadily increased every year since the program began. In 1958, the mole fraction concentration was 310 parts per million. Last month, it reached its record high of 424 parts per million. The rate of rise is increasing at a frightening pace. The data is collected and routinely reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The website is https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/about/co2_measurements.html.