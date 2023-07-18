Letter to the editor logo 2021

A recent letter expressed a dislike for mullet. The commenter expressed a right to not like or associate with mullet and that this does not make them a racist. I fail to see what one’s tastes or preferences has to do with racism. The Oxford definition of racism is: “The inability or refusal to recognize the rights, needs, dignity, or value of people of particular races or geographical origins.” We are a nation of many types of people from many places. By law we are required to respect their rights as equal to our own. There is a saying: “Your freedom to swing your arms ends at my nose”. There is a growing danger in our society of people who believe that they are entitled to claim superior rights. Human rights have nothing to do with mullet.

Chris Conklin

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle