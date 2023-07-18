A recent letter expressed a dislike for mullet. The commenter expressed a right to not like or associate with mullet and that this does not make them a racist. I fail to see what one’s tastes or preferences has to do with racism. The Oxford definition of racism is: “The inability or refusal to recognize the rights, needs, dignity, or value of people of particular races or geographical origins.” We are a nation of many types of people from many places. By law we are required to respect their rights as equal to our own. There is a saying: “Your freedom to swing your arms ends at my nose”. There is a growing danger in our society of people who believe that they are entitled to claim superior rights. Human rights have nothing to do with mullet.
Chris Conklin