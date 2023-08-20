I would like to use some numbers to put into better perspective some of the problems already identified regarding the proposed zoning change for a campground in Ozello. Regarding the inadequate access roads, most RVs are 8-1/2 feet wide, plus mirrors, and many are over 60 feet long, the exact same size as a tractor trailer truck.
It is impossible for vehicles that big to negotiate the curves from the mainland to the proposed campground, especially in the residential neighborhoods, without crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic, and in at least one location, traveling completely across the oncoming lane and onto the oncoming gutter will be required. Over 19 feet of roadway width is required for two RVs to pass with only one inch of clearance between them; however the roads are typically not that wide and in places are less than 17 feet.
If the proposal was for a trucking terminal instead of a campground the problem would be identical, the vehicles are simply too big to fit on the existing roads.
An even bigger problem is the sewage. At less than full capacity the campground would generate about 6000 gallons of sewage a day, and over a reasonable 30-year life span more than 65 million gallons (300,000 tons), or about 68,000 tanker trucks full of sewage, a solid line of trucks stretching from Ozello to Virginia. The campground will have dozens of sewer inlets, at ground level, which will be flooded repeatedly. Seawater will flow in and sewage will flow out. No private septic system for this type of use and location has ever been designed and tested over time to guarantee with 100% certainty that none of the 65 million gallons of sewage will ever be discharged into the surrounding nature preserve's waterways. Realistically, raw sewage discharges into the adjacent waterways can be expected to happen. A pristine aquatic preserve is not the place to experiment with an untested and unproven sewage system.
Approval of the zoning change will amount to no less than an undated death sentence for the thousands of species of aquatic life that is our responsibility to preserve and protect. The land in question can be profitably and responsibly developed per the current zoning regulations. The proposed zoning change is unnecessary and would inevitably result in an ecological disaster. To the commissioners, please vote no on the proposed zoning change.