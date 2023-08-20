Letter to the editor logo 2021

I would like to use some numbers to put into better perspective some of the problems already identified regarding the proposed zoning change for a campground in Ozello. Regarding the inadequate access roads, most RVs are 8-1/2 feet wide, plus mirrors, and many are over 60 feet long, the exact same size as a tractor trailer truck.

It is impossible for vehicles that big to negotiate the curves from the mainland to the proposed campground, especially in the residential neighborhoods, without crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic, and in at least one location, traveling completely across the oncoming lane and onto the oncoming gutter will be required. Over 19 feet of roadway width is required for two RVs to pass with only one inch of clearance between them; however the roads are typically not that wide and in places are less than 17 feet.

