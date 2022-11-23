Christmas will soon be upon us, the season of peace and joy. Yet, there have been about 11,000 wars in recorded history with a mere 8% being without a war during any particular year. 2022 was not one of them, with Ukraine and Russia at the forefront.
When people’s lives are not impacted by significant issues that affect their immediate well-being, everyday life often becomes an attitude of complacency relative other people’s problems. For example, that America could suddenly be at war is on the backburner of most people’s minds including politicians.
Several months ago, President Biden made an ominous statement about the potential for a nuclear Armageddon. Since then, there has been constant news involving missile launches and nuclear tactical comments by the Russians. Yet, the atmosphere in America is focused everyday concerns about immediate issues of life.
Forgotten is the same nuclear concern in the 1960s when President Kennedy advised the nation to build backyard bomb shelters with provisions for fallout with assurances also of a civil defense program. Then, a year later from his advisement, the Cuban Missile Crisis occurred over Russia’s placement of nuclear missiles. Russia backed off, but at least planning preparations were made. Anyone heard of similar plans today?
Forgotten also is that there are nine nations with nuclear arsenals with 13,000 weapons with Russia having the most, with North Korea carrying out a 370-kiloton test that is 25 times the size of a bomb dropped on Hiroshima!
While violent conflicts between nations are usually defined in terms of economic, political or religious reasons, the underlying factor is always the wickedness of people and their leaders. Since the creation of man, it has been an ongoing battle not only between good nations and evil nations, but also evil against evil nations, with good nations being defined primarily from the perspective of religious morality. One can observe this not only from history books, but from the Bible in its chronology of such events.
When Humpty Dumpty fell off the wall, he couldn’t be put together again. He had a low level of “entropy,” a term for not being able to be put together in original form. That’s the likely scenario for the world in the case of a nuclear confrontation between nations.
A more in-depth direction and guidance of the seriousness of this subject from our government would be welcomed.