Christmas will soon be upon us, the season of peace and joy. Yet, there have been about 11,000 wars in recorded history with a mere 8% being without a war during any particular year. 2022 was not one of them, with Ukraine and Russia at the forefront.

When people’s lives are not impacted by significant issues that affect their immediate well-being, everyday life often becomes an attitude of complacency relative other people’s problems. For example, that America could suddenly be at war is on the backburner of most people’s minds including politicians.

