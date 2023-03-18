"Now Hiring" are on signs everywhere as the economy is going at full speed after the pandemic. Job creation is expanding faster than ever while unemployment has declined to remarkable lows. This has been the scenario in Florida for the last two years now. We have outperformed other states in job creation and have the 6th lowest unemployment rate of all 50 states. Governor Ron DeSantis has been the guiding light that has kept Florida's unemployment at 2.6% which has remained lower than most of the nation for 27 consecutive months. Job growth has outperformed the rest of the country for the past 22 consecutive months.
DeSantis has bucked the system by keeping Florida "open" during the pandemic which has kept us on course. Creating policies that support Florida families during a time of inflation and removing obstacles to encourage growth. Droves of people have migrated to Florida due to its more relaxed policies on our freedoms. Many new residents have been from California where the cost of living is 41% higher than the national average compared to only 1 % higher in Florida. You have similar weather but without the high taxes and laws which limit our freedoms. New Yorkers are also leaving and coming to Florida which has no income tax. With this migration, there is more demand for goods and services and more jobs follow.
In January 2023, 16,100 jobs (1.2% increase) in hospitality industry jobs were added. Education and health services added 4,900 jobs (0.3% increase). The remaining jobs were added to financial services (4,900 jobs) and all other areas (3,200) which would include construction, infrastructure, etc.
In February, Governor DeSantis announced his Framework for Freedom Budget which totals $114.8 billion. Unlike other states, Florida will have $15 billion in reserve! His goal is to promote a robust economy while protecting the rights of students, teachers, and parents. Money has been set aside on environmental projects which are good for our fragile environment and good for tourism. There will be natural disasters. So money has been set aside in a reserve for these unforeseen events. De Santis states: " We are establishing freedom-first policies to benefit Florida workers and families and to provide a framework for future prosperity." DeSantis and the people of Florida have made this happen. Let's strive to keep moving forward.