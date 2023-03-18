Letter to the editor logo 2021

NOW HIRING

"Now Hiring" are on signs everywhere as the economy is going at full speed after the pandemic. Job creation is expanding faster than ever while unemployment has declined to remarkable lows. This has been the scenario in Florida for the last two years now. We have outperformed other states in job creation and have the 6th lowest unemployment rate of all 50 states. Governor Ron DeSantis has been the guiding light that has kept Florida's unemployment at 2.6% which has remained lower than most of the nation for 27 consecutive months. Job growth has outperformed the rest of the country for the past 22 consecutive months.

