Donald Trump continues to claim that he hasn't done anything wrong, and apparently it is believed by those who worship him. Well, let's see. Tax evasion? Everybody does that, so that makes it OK. Nothing wrong with that.
Inciting the attempt to violently overthrow the legitimate United states government? Well, it may be treason, but it's not wrong. His attempts to persuade various election officials to falsify the vote count? Nothing wrong here. Lying under oath? How could anyone think that is wrong? Stealing top secret documents, refusing to return them when requested, hiding them to keep them from being taken, leaving them randomly scattered around the house, (Yes, he did both of those) and discussing the contents with anyone who happens to come along, thus endangering the lives of our agents all over the world as well as our national security? Certainly nothing wrong with that.