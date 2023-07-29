I am writing to express my deep concerns regarding the proposed three-story self-storage development in Lecanto on 491 behind the new Culver’s. While progress is essential, and it is exciting to see some of the beneficial developments taking place nearby, the construction of yet another self-storage facility in Citrus County raises apprehensions about its impact on the community.
Citrus County already has an abundance of self-storage facilities, and they seem to be popping up on every corner. It is crucial to carefully consider the saturation of such facilities and explore alternative developments that align with the community's values and aesthetics — without restraint, we will soon be a community of self-storage buildings and car washes.