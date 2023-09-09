I am appreciative of what the County Commission has done in canceling their connection with the ALA because for decades this organization has pushed a very liberal agenda. They are in large part to blame for the spreading and increasing immorality in our society because this is what they believe in. Their agenda used to be mostly political, but their morals have become so degraded that they now target children as candidates for every kind of sexual deviation they can dream up. Thus they consider pornography and suggestive materials suitable for even the youngest. They aren’t alone in this — our schools have become training grounds for producing more adults just like the ALA leadership and the other progressives of our day.
Libraries aren’t meant to hold every book published, and so they have always had to make choices as to which ones to provide. Choosing not to have certain books is not censorship. Are you a censor because there are some books you don’t have on your shelves? We can often find the books we want online if they aren’t in the library.