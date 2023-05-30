Letter to the editor logo 2021

A recent editorial letter presented reasons why Electric Vehicles (EVs) were deemed unfeasible. A previous editorial lamented the feasibility of renewable energy. It appears that these contributors to the editorials are relying on sources of misinformation. Due to the length limitations of this response, I will refrain from addressing their points individually. Instead, I will provide a broader rebuttal.

When it comes to electricity, the primary concern raised is the reliability of renewable energy, specifically solar and wind power. It is true that the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow constantly, but somewhere in the world, there is always sunlight and wind blowing. The challenge lies in efficiently harnessing and transporting this electrical power from its source to where it is needed.

