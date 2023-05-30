A recent editorial letter presented reasons why Electric Vehicles (EVs) were deemed unfeasible. A previous editorial lamented the feasibility of renewable energy. It appears that these contributors to the editorials are relying on sources of misinformation. Due to the length limitations of this response, I will refrain from addressing their points individually. Instead, I will provide a broader rebuttal.
When it comes to electricity, the primary concern raised is the reliability of renewable energy, specifically solar and wind power. It is true that the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow constantly, but somewhere in the world, there is always sunlight and wind blowing. The challenge lies in efficiently harnessing and transporting this electrical power from its source to where it is needed.
It is also unfortunate that our current electrical distribution system is outdated. Upgrading and expanding the system will require a significant effort. One part of the solution lies in adopting a better system for transmitting energy from source to destination: High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC). HVDC transmission lines are highly efficient in transporting electricity over long distances. They already exist and more are being developed. An existing example of HVDC is the transmission of hydropower electricity from Washington State to Los Angeles. Another example is the proposed HVDC line from Morocco, Africa, to the UK (England).
Decarbonizing our electrical system is just one aspect of the broader process of transitioning to a sustainable world. A crisis can also present an opportunity for innovation. Technology is continuously improving, and the challenge lies in having a clear understanding of the facts.