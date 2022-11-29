When you log into the website of the Citrus County Hospital Board, you are greeted with the heading: “Transparent Healthcare for Citrus County Residents”.
But when you try to pull up documents, the most recent finance report is dated February 2022. There is a tentative budget for 2021-2022, but nothing for 2022-23, which began Oct 1, 2022. The most recent minutes posted are for July 18, 2022.
The website seems to have been abandoned. Given that the Board has ample funding for employees and consultants, it is curious as to why they do not maintain the website and provide the citizens of Citrus County with access to current Hospital Board information.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In 2019, the Hospital Board created the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation (CCCCF) to be the primary instrument of distributing money received by the Board from its hospital lease. The funds would go to groups and organizations that establish programs, research, or initiatives that promote the health or satisfy the medical needs of the residents of Citrus County.
The Foundation has board members representing local communities, medical groups and two positions elected by the voters. However, after initially providing funds to the Foundation, it appears the Hospital Board has decided they can do a better job of distributing the funds than the entity they created to do so.
The Board’s transfer of funds to CCCCF has stopped. The Hospital Board has not published any criteria or process for awarding grants to community organizations. Rather it appears that they are going to wing it. The only hint of criteria would be that the nonprofit group should not increase the number of homeless individuals that Hospital Board member Rick Harper has to step over.
The Hospital Board members are not accountable to the voters of Citrus County. They are appointed by the governor. In 2019, there was discussion of dissolving the Hospital Board and placing the authority/responsibility under the County Commissioners or the city of Inverness at a future date. Now seems like a good time.