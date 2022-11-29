Letter to the editor logo 2021

When you log into the website of the Citrus County Hospital Board, you are greeted with the heading: “Transparent Healthcare for Citrus County Residents”.

But when you try to pull up documents, the most recent finance report is dated February 2022. There is a tentative budget for 2021-2022, but nothing for 2022-23, which began Oct 1, 2022. The most recent minutes posted are for July 18, 2022.

