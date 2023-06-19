Fishcreek Glampground has once again been highlighted in a recent letter to the editor. Pardon me if I take exception to Richard Bracknell's glowing, propaganda-laced endorsement.

Nature trails, waterways, diverse wildlife, and "natural wonders" are found in every corner of our county. There is no reason to view them from a luxury glampground. According to the TDC, there are now 1,200 hotels, motels, and B&Bs in Citrus County, with several more coming. Sunshine's luxury glamping would cost upwards of $300 per night, while the Crystal River Hampton Inn would set you back $150-$180, and that is within 10 miles of hiking and watersports at Crystal River Preserve, Homosassa Wildlife Park, and Fort Island Gulf Beach. Camping accommodations are not essential for enjoying Citrus County's wonders.

