Fishcreek Glampground has once again been highlighted in a recent letter to the editor. Pardon me if I take exception to Richard Bracknell's glowing, propaganda-laced endorsement.
Nature trails, waterways, diverse wildlife, and "natural wonders" are found in every corner of our county. There is no reason to view them from a luxury glampground. According to the TDC, there are now 1,200 hotels, motels, and B&Bs in Citrus County, with several more coming. Sunshine's luxury glamping would cost upwards of $300 per night, while the Crystal River Hampton Inn would set you back $150-$180, and that is within 10 miles of hiking and watersports at Crystal River Preserve, Homosassa Wildlife Park, and Fort Island Gulf Beach. Camping accommodations are not essential for enjoying Citrus County's wonders.
Mr. Bracknell claims Sunshine has addressed and considered environmental impacts. Sunshine Glampground owners were cited by the Florida DEP for removing or altering 1,275 feet of mangroves, constituting significant non-compliance with the law. Therefore, there has already been destruction to the environment, and this is before even one permit has been issued.
The site plan was adjusted multiple times. Mr. Bracknell is correct on this one. That Sunshine adhered to all county expectations, rules, and regulations is a head-scratching statement. The modified site plan showed a reallocation of glamping, primitive, and RV sites, resulting in more, not fewer, sites. The applicant has been turned down twice by Land Development, the second time by a resounding 6 to 1 vote. Why would they think that by moving a few camp sites, the commissioners would change their minds? The Land Development commissioners' objections to the Sunshine Glampground development were environmental, roadworthiness, and the mother of all objections: wastewater. Not once in the two years that the applicant has presented information have there been any engineering plans submitted for the proposed centralized septic system, which, if breached, could be the worst environmental disaster the county would experience.
As I write this letter on Friday, June 16, Ozello roads are once again flooded.