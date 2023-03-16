I can no longer remain silent having followed the “politicalization” of our public education system by politicians, the press, and our “cultural elite!”
I am a retired educator having served as a learning resource specialist, school principal and school director in K-12 public and private schools in the USA as well as having lived and worked for 15 years in international school in five different countries over a period of 40 years. I currently serve as a substitute teacher in Citrus County. I have been married for 48 years and my wife and I have two adult children who are successful and responsible men … one of whom happens to be GAY! I think I have a pretty good understanding of the learning process and what works and doesn’t work for students and their learning. I am an “independent” when it comes to politics and put our country, family, and kids first over everything else!
First off, politicians AND citizens with specific agendas need to take a step back, take a deep breath and understand the following. Their desire for power and recognition is fine but it must not come at the expense of our most precious resource on earth … future generations!
"Stop WOKE, Don’t Say Gay, instruction regarding Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity for kindergarten thru grade three have NO place in public school education. Regarding African American studies, the bottom line is that there WAS, and continues to be, all forms of discrimination and cruelty to black people and minorities of all types. No one can deny slavery or racial, ethnic, or economic discrimination… it has happened throughout the world since the dawn of humankind. No one can deny the fact that sexual orientation and homosexuality have been around since the beginning of time! Regarding public education, there is and must be a separation between “state” and “home” AND between “process” and “product.”
Don’t get me wrong, there is a time and place in the classroom for discussion and exploration of our “culture war” issues when students have the cognitive capacity to grasp concepts but these MUST be addressed in a manner that informs them as opposed to being indoctrinated. It is one thing to be given the facts and another to be brain-washed! Give them the information when their brains and bodies are beyond childhood and preadolescence and let them determine the extent to which something is good, bad, or whatever! Lastly, some things are meant to be learned at home, specifically, sexual orientation topics - parents need to pay more attention to their children's lives, serve as responsible and caring role models, and support their public schools and teachers!