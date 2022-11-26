Letter to the editor logo 2021

For the past 1 1/2 years, I have dug into the question of spam and robocalls. The telephone company can put “Spam Call” on my TV Caller ID, but they still sell them long-distance lines. “We can’t interfere with a registered/licensed business.”

So the telephone company is no help as long as they’re making money selling lines. Others tell you that they know the calls come from overseas and “they can’t do a thing.” Don’t call your local government reps.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle