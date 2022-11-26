For the past 1 1/2 years, I have dug into the question of spam and robocalls. The telephone company can put “Spam Call” on my TV Caller ID, but they still sell them long-distance lines. “We can’t interfere with a registered/licensed business.”
So the telephone company is no help as long as they’re making money selling lines. Others tell you that they know the calls come from overseas and “they can’t do a thing.” Don’t call your local government reps.
First you can’t get past the minions who return the calls, listen for about two minutes then give you the brush-off. They tell you, “Just don’t answer the phone.” Doesn’t work. I had five robocalls in the same evening until I did answer and tell them no. Stop.
And don’t ever curse at them. After three calls in the same evening from the same “India” voice, I let him have it. Eighty-six calls over the next three days leaving messages saying, “It’s me again,” then starts his “clown act.”
Until some government agency gets involved, all I can say (and I hate to), just suck it up and put up with it. Nobody is going to help us as long as big money is being made!