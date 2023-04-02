Letter to the editor logo 2021

A New York grand jury consisting of 23 jurors has voted to indict former President Donald Trump. While the charges in the indictment currently remain sealed, it is anticipated that there are more than 30 business related fraud charges in connection with hush money allegedly paid to cover up affairs.

This case is just one of at least three criminal probes into Trump, who infamously is the first President to be impeached twice in a single term. Trump faces both federal and state investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and a federal investigation into his role related to hundreds of classified documents found at his Florida home and private club.

