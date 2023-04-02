A New York grand jury consisting of 23 jurors has voted to indict former President Donald Trump. While the charges in the indictment currently remain sealed, it is anticipated that there are more than 30 business related fraud charges in connection with hush money allegedly paid to cover up affairs.
This case is just one of at least three criminal probes into Trump, who infamously is the first President to be impeached twice in a single term. Trump faces both federal and state investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and a federal investigation into his role related to hundreds of classified documents found at his Florida home and private club.
This is a sad day for America when a former President is indicted for criminal felonies. Former President Richard Nixon was pardoned just prior to being indicted, so Trump has made history again for being the first.
As a republic, America is governed by laws. No one, not even a President, is above the law. And despite Republicans vowing to investigate the Manhattan DA for an indictment they claim is politically motivated, we must allow the judicial system to determine if Trump is guilty through a trial by jury.
If Trump is found guilty, I doubt he will face any jail time related to this indictment. As to other future indictments, it's anyone's guess if Trump becomes the first President in America to be imprisoned.