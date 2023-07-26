The Opinion column in the 7/23 Chronicle written by Gary Rankel was excellent. I am in complete agreement with his conclusion that Fish Creek (in Ozello) is a terrible location for a proposed RV park and glampground. This proposed project, with its 10,000-gallon septic system, is in the highest-risk flood zone in the county. The St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve is just a few yards away. The site is covered by water from tidal flooding several times each year. The only access is through navigating three narrow, winding residential roads, frequently used by residents for walking and biking. Two of these three roads are classified as being in fair-poor condition. The parcel is zoned residential, and is in the Low Intensity Coastal Lakes district, which emphasizes protection and preservation. All of the land surrounding this parcel is either zoned residential, or is conservation land, not to be developed. The developers want to change both the zoning and the land use class (to RVP – Recreational Vehicle Park) so that they can build an RV park and glampground there.
It is maddening that so much time, and so many taxpayer dollars have been wasted, over the last 12 months, on evaluating this proposal, which should have been rejected when it was first received. There have now been two hearings on this application before the Planning and Development Commissioners (PDC). Each time, their staff had to spend considerable time reviewing the application, and issuing a report. And each time, the PDC overwhelmingly rejected the application … by a 5-2 vote last February; by a 6-1 vote last May. In February, Commissioner Facemyer stated clearly, before voting NO, that “the infrastructure is simply not there to support this project.” In May, several commissioners, before voting NO, stated that this was “not the right location for an RV Park.”