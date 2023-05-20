I don’t live in Ozello. I live in Crystal River. FEMA flood level map has designated all property west of Rt19 category A below sea level. I do not live on the waterfront; there’s no water to see from my home. Ozello is a lot lower than my land. My GPS driving to Ozello for meals at Oasis, Back Water’s or Pecks, shows lots of water on both sides of road. That’s a beautiful country curvy road trip.
A drive to South Fishcreek Point is an especially narrow hardtop lane, no shoulder, short lanes with abrupt stop signs and 45- to 90-degree turns. No pull off or turnaround spots, unless you’re willing to drive across private property, end up in a ditch, or the water. Recreational Camping Vehicle users often tow behind a smaller vehicle, a boat, or like I saw yesterday towing a large trailer full of camping gear, making that RV look as large as a piggyback tractor trailer. A retired firefighter from New York at the pump next to me said for 25 years he drove a fire truck on streets in New York City, but he would never want to drive that RV rig. South Fishcreek Point can’t handle that kind of heavy load; it will be destroyed.