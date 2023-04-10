Green energy is pushed down American's throats daily. Yet 93% of all car sales (2022) were gas-powered cars (GPC). Electric vehicles (EV) are more expensive with average cost of $64,338 compared with a compact GPC at around $26,101. Also EVs were less efficient with an average range of 234 miles compared to 403 miles for GPC in 2021.
There are environmental issues with EV lithium-ion batteries which contain toxic cobalt, nickel, and manganese which can leach into our water supply. These batteries are not recyclable unlike GPC batteries. EV do not pollute the air in theory. But they are powered by electric plants which do produce air pollution when fossil fuels are used. Nuclear power plants would be much safer.
Back to practicality: EV batteries offer one of the biggest hurdles by being time consuming. It is much quicker to fill a GPC with gasoline than to charge an EV battery. Many estimate it is ten times faster. There are three level type outlets for charging. A typical home may have a Level 1 outlet and to fully charge may take up to 40 hours. EV charging stations are typically categorized as either level 2 or level 3. Level 2 can charge about 15-20 mile range in an hour. An eight-hour-work day will give almost a full charge with a level 2 charger. Level 3 chargers use direct current (DC)and will cost you more money to charge. But it can top up an empty batter in about 30 minutes.
Since EV don't pay gas tax at the pumps, there will be a loss to the Highway Trust Fund. Have no fear! Our government has a solution: VMT (vehicle mileage tax). Starting in 2022, volunteers from all 50 states will be asked to participate in a three-year pilot program on the VMT. A telematics device installed in their car to account for actual miles driven. Supposedly what the participants pay in will be reimbursed yearly to see how much money is collected with this new tax system. A similar study was done in Oregon in 2015 where participants paid 1.8 cents per mile driven. Reimbursement for gas taxes paid did not become a reality but simply an additional tax.
EVs present many issues from infrastructure, environmental, consumer cost, and governmental concerns. Until we resolve these obstacles, I don't plan to get a new set of wheels.