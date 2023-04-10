Letter to the editor logo 2021

Green energy is pushed down American's throats daily. Yet 93% of all car sales (2022) were gas-powered cars (GPC). Electric vehicles (EV) are more expensive with average cost of $64,338 compared with a compact GPC at around $26,101. Also EVs were less efficient with an average range of 234 miles compared to 403 miles for GPC in 2021.

There are environmental issues with EV lithium-ion batteries which contain toxic cobalt, nickel, and manganese which can leach into our water supply. These batteries are not recyclable unlike GPC batteries. EV do not pollute the air in theory. But they are powered by electric plants which do produce air pollution when fossil fuels are used. Nuclear power plants would be much safer.

